Twitter Locks Trump Campaign Account Over Hunter Biden Post - Spokesman | 15 Oct 2020 | Trump's reelection campaign said Thursday that Twitter suspended its official account, claiming that Team Trump's post about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, is a violation of its policy. "Your account has been locked," the Twitter message said. "What happened? We have determined that this account violated the Twitter Rules. Specifically, for: Violating our rules against posting private information." The account was active and posting on Twitter again hours after campaign officials first said it had been locked. The original campaign post which Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh said triggered Twitter to take action was apparently taken down. The incident came less than three weeks from the Nov. 3 election.