Twitter 'manipulated algorithm' to silence Donald Trump | 01 March 2021 | Tech giant Twitter very clearly "manipulated the algorithm" to push down any tweets related to Donald Trump’s CPAC speech, according to Sky News contributor Daisy Cousens. Mr Trump spoke to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday (local time) in a much-anticipated appearance marking his first address since President [sic] Joe Biden's inauguration... Ms Cousens said the president was extremely popular after the CPAC address which was evident by the "hundreds of thousands of people tweeting about it". Despite the large amount of traffic relating to the president, many of the Trump-related terms which were trending were quickly replaced with trends relating to the Golden Globes.