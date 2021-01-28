Twitter permanently bans My Pillow CEO | 26 Jan 2021 | Twitter has permanently banned My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell’s account after he continued to perpetuate the baseless claim that Donald Trump won the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Twitter decided to ban Lindell, who founded bedding company My Pillow, due to "repeated violations" of its [so-called] civic integrity policy, a spokesperson said in a statement. It was not immediately clear which posts by Lindell on Twitter triggered the suspension of his account... Major retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond and Kohl's have said that they would stop carrying My Pillow's products, Lindell previously said.