Twitter Permanently Removes Trump's Account From Its Platform | 08 Jan 2021 | Twitter has permanently removed President Donald Trump's account from its social media platform, saying that his recent Twitter posts were "in violation of the Glorification of Violence Policy." "After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them--specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter--we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said in a statement... Twitter cited two of the president's most recent posts as justification for its action. The first post read, "The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form!!!" ...The big tech giant said in its third point that Trump's use of the words "American Patriots" to describe his supporters "is also being interpreted as support for those committing violent acts at the US Capitol."