Twitter Permanently Suspends Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Account | 2 Jan 2022 | Twitter on Sunday suspended the personal account of Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and claimed she was posting false information relating to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We permanently suspended Marjorie Taylor Greene for repeated violations of our COVID-19 misinformation policy," a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement to news outlets, repeating a boilerplate message that it has offered after other recent suspensions were handed down... Greene responded to Twitter's suspension on Gettr. "When Maxine Waters can go to the streets and threaten violence on Twitter, Kamala and Ilhan can bail out rioters on Twitter...but I get suspended for tweeting VAERS statistics, Twitter is an enemy to America and can't handle the truth," Greene wrote on the platform. "That's fine, I'll show America we don’t need them and it's time to defeat our enemies." Greene was referring to VAERS, or the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, that people use to report adverse events following vaccination. Greene's House of Representatives account is still online.