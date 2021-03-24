Twitter says calling Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa a 'white Christian terrorist' doesn't violate its misinformation policies --Alissa is from Syria and has been identified as Muslim. | 24 March 2021 | Twitter told Newsweek that characterizing accused mass killer Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as a "white Christian terrorist" doesn't violate its misinformation policies -- even though Alissa is from Syria and has been identified as Muslim. Authorities charged Alissa, 21, with 10 counts of first-degree murder in connection with Monday's mass killing in King Sooper's grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.