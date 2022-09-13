Twitter shareholders approve $44 billion Musk buyout | 13 Sept 2022 | Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday in favor of Elon Musk's purchase of the social media platform, despite his efforts to get out of the $44 billion deal. Musk, the multi-billionaire owner of SpaceX and electric car company Telsa, has tried to terminate the deal on multiple occasions, citing the platform's alleged security problems. The purchase would be for $54.20 per share, more than $10 over that which shares are now trading. The vote came the same day Twitter's former security chief Peiter Zatko testified to Congress that the company is "misleading" the public and cannot protect users' data.