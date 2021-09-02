Twitter strikes again: Site bans conservative radio host, Gateway Pundit founder | 08 Feb 2021 | Twitter has permanently suspended the accounts of Jim Hoft, the founder and editor-in-chief of the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit, and conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root. A spokesperson for the social media giant told The Post in a statement Monday that both Hoft and Root's accounts were permanently barred "for repeated violations of our civic integrity policy." Under the policy, users "may not use Twitter's services for the purpose of manipulating or interfering in elections or other civic processes." It was not clear exactly which posts triggered the suspensions, but both Hoft and Root were among those who have posted claims of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election.