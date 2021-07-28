Twitter Suspends All Election Audit 'War Room' Accounts | 28 July 2021 | Earlier today, Twitter permanently suspended all nine of the official 'Audit War Room' accounts from its platform. The accounts were a main source for breaking updates and were banned as part of big tech's continued attempt to shield the public from the stunning revelations being found regarding the fraudulent 2020 election. Twitter provided no reason for the suspensions. The ban was issued just weeks before Arizona's final audit report is set to come out and as multiple states are getting ready to start audits of their own.