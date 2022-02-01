Twitter Suspends Grabien Media's Account for Posting Video of GOP Rep Criticizing Big Pharma | 1 Jan 2022 | On New Year's Eve, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) went on with Lisa Boothe on The Ingraham Angle to discuss Big Pharma and the ongoing coronavirus crisis. During the discussion, Rep. Biggs criticized Big Pharma for not considering cheap treatment alternatives like HCQ and Ivermectin. This was too much for the Twitter mob. The tweet was deleted and Grabien was temporarily suspended from the Twitter platform.