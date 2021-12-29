Twitter Suspends Key mRNA Vaccine Contributor Dr. Robert Malone | 29 Dec 2021 | Dr. Robert Malone, a key contributor to mRNA vaccine technology and an outspoken critic of COVID-19 mandates and rules, was suspended by Twitter. Writing on his Substack page, Malone, who had massed more than 500,000 followers, confirmed that his account was "permanently suspended from Twitter" and said, "We all knew it would happen eventually." "Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak," he wrote on Dec. 29. "Over the target. It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries."