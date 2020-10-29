Twitter Suspends U.S. Border Chief for Celebrating Wall's Protection From Illegal Entrants | 29 Oct 2020 | Twitter suspended U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan for a post celebrating the success of the U.S. southern border wall keeping violent criminals from reaching American communities. According to screenshots shared exclusively with The Federalist, Twitter locked Morgan's account Wednesday afternoon for apparently violating platform rules governing "hateful conduct" after the commissioner attempted to tweet about the wall's benefits. In recent weeks, the commissioner had been free to publish content on the site touting the accomplishments of border agents keeping America safe. It's not clear what has recently changed in Twitter's algorithm or policing that resulted in this post's shutdown of his account when other similar posts went unblocked.