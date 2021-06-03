Twitter to Use Strike System to Take Down What They Consider COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation | 03 March 2021 | Twitter announced on Monday it will put warnings on posts that contain what the platform considers to be misleading information about the CCP virus vaccines, as well as put into practice a strike system that would see users who repeatedly break their rules banned. The enforcement would be monitored by humans who define what misinformation is, who are then assisted by computers through machine learning. "Labels will first be applied by our team members when they determine content violates our policy," Twitter said in a statement about the new rules.