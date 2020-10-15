Twitter's double standard emerges after NY Post Hunter Biden story blocked, other media get pass, critics say --'Their goal is to make it as unfair and undemocratic as possible,' Dan Gainor says | 15 Oct 2020 | Twitter faced unrelenting backlash after blocking the spread of a New York Post bombshell that was highly critical of Hunter Biden on Wednesday, as critics pointed out the platform gave no such treatment to stories from CNN, The New York Times and other media with highly questionable sourcing. CEO Jack Dorsey even admitted his company was wrong to intervene on the Hunter Biden story without sufficiently explaining why... Conservative comedian Tim Young, who has used Twitter to build his name recognition, blasted what he called the platform's hypocrisy. "After three years of anonymously sourced, disproven stories with no evidence pushed by CNN, The New York Times, Buzzfeed, the Washington Post -- just to name a few -- about Trump, Twitter suddenly decides that a story that makes Biden look bad is what they should edit,” Young told Fox News.