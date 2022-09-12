Twitter's 'secret blacklists' exposed --A new investigation details the practice of "shadow bans," known internally as "visibility filtering" | 9 Dec 2022 | Twitter has created a series of barriers and tools for moderators to prevent specific tweets and topics from trending, or limit the visibility of entire accounts without users' knowledge, according to internal correspondence and interviews with multiple high-level sources within the company. Despite repeated public assurances by top Twitter officials that the company does not "shadow ban" users, especially not "based on political viewpoints or ideology [LOL!]," the practice actually existed under the euphemism of "visibility filtering," according to journalist Bari Weiss, who published the second installment of the so-called "Twitter Files" in a lengthy thread on Thursday night.