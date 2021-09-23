Thanks, Biden! Two Afghan Refugees Charged With Federal Crimes at Fort McCoy, Including Engaging in a Sexual Act With a Minor Using Force | 22 Sept 2021 | Joe Biden packed evacuation planes with tens of thousands of unvetted Afghans during his botched withdrawal...Two Afghan refugees were charged with federal crimes at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin. One Afghan refugee raped a minor and attempted to rape another minor, using force -- both minors were under the age of 16. "Bahrullah Noori, 20, is charged with attempting to engage in a sexual act with a minor using force against that person, and with three counts of engaging in a sexual act with a minor, with one count alleging the use of force. The indictment alleges that that the victims had not attained the age of 16 years and were at least four years younger than the defendant," the US Attorney's Office in the Western District of Wisconsin said. The other Afghan was charged with strangling and suffocating his wife. "Mohammad Haroon Imaad, 32, is charged with assaulting his spouse by strangling and suffocating her. The indictment alleges that the assault occurred on September 7, 2021," the US Attorney's office said.