Two American travelers to Canada fined $16,000 each for fake vaccine docs | 2 Aug 2021 | Canadian officials have charged two American travelers and fined them 20,000 Canadian dollars each -- around $16,000 USD -- for providing fake COVID-19 vaccination documents. The unnamed travelers arrived from the US in Canada the week of July 18. Officials from the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) fined each traveler four times for a total of 19,720 CAD per traveler. The fake documents consisted of proof of vaccinations and pre-departure tests; officials also cited the pair for "non-compliance" with government requirements for accommodation and on-arrival testing, according to a PHAC press release.