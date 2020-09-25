Two Arrested for Planning Terror Attacks at Trump Tower - Feds | 25 Sept 2020 | Two men allegedly plotted terror attacks on high-profile US targets, including at Trump Tower and the New York Stock Exchange, where they claimed the destruction would be "Netflix worthy" and earn them "rock star status," federal authorities said. Kristopher Sean Matthews, of Elgin, South Carolina, is accused of conspiring with other ISIS supporters over a period of months, including a Texas man named Jaylyn Christopher Molina, according to a federal affidavit obtained by The State. The pair, who were arrested Monday, discussed several possible sites for US terror attacks and Matthews suggested the best locations would be government centers rather than places "like malls where innocent children are," court documents show.