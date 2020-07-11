Two 'Bomb Threats' Force Trump Supporters to Move Locations of Detroit Rally; Detroit Police Arrest Trump Unity Bridge Driver, Falsely Accuse Him of Having Two Outstanding Warrants | 06 Nov 2020 | WalkAway founder Brandon Straka and other local Michigan grassroots groups organized a rally to show their support for President Trump in front of the TCF Center in Detroit, where the process of 'counting' absentee ballots took place for the past 3 days. Shortly after Trump supporters arrived, they were told by Detroit Police that they had to leave because there was a bomb threat at the TCF Center. The group moved to the Detroit City Hall, where they reorganized and began to show their support for President Trump when they were told to move AGAIN because there was another bomb threat... Avid Trump supporter Scott Hagerstrom was with Rob Cortis, when he arrested. Hagerstrom told us that although the police told them there was a bomb threat at Detroit City Hall, none of the workers inside City Hall were being evacuated.