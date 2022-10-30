Two Far-Right Websites Attributed to David DePape to Smear Conservatives Were Fabricated – They Were Created Friday and Deleted Saturday | 29 Oct 2022 | The mainstream media attributed two websites to the man arrested with Paul Pelosi on early Friday morning, David DePape. However, this all appears to be a farce. David DePape was found with Paul Pelosi early Friday morning in his underwear at the Pelosi home by police in San Francisco. The mainstream media immediately tried to cover for the Pelosi family. They then attempted to align the man in his underwear found with Paul Pelosi as a conservative. But it was all a lie. ...The websites cited by the mainstream media that were supposedly aligned with DePape were created on Friday and they are no longer active today, Saturday. The site Godisloving.wordpress.com was opened on Friday and shut down on Saturday. The other site listed, frenlyfrens.com/blog, is no longer active as well. It too was created on Friday and shut down on Saturday. The only activity on this site as well was in the last two days.