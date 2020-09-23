Two Louisville police officers shot amid Breonna Taylor grand jury protests | 23 Sept 2020 | Two Louisville police officers were shot amid local protests on Wednesday night, hours after it was announced only one officer involved in the police killing of Breonna Taylor was indicted by a Kentucky grand jury. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Chief Robert Schroeder confirmed the shooting in remarks to reporters on late Wednesday. Schroeder said the officers were shot at roughly 8:30 p.m. as they were responding to a call downtown. Both officers, the police chief said, are currently receiving treatment at a hospital nearby and that a suspect was in custody. "One is alert and stable. The other officer is currently undergoing surgery and stable. We do have one suspect in custody," he added.