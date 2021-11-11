Two million COVID-19 at-home test kits recalled over false positive results | 11 Nov 2021 | A recall of at-home COVID-19 test kits that have the potential to produce false-positive results has been expanded to include 2 million kits. The Ellume brand of test kits were manufactured between Feb. 24 and Aug. 11 and distributed from April 13 to Aug. 26. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said 2,212,335 kits were distributed in the United States. Ellume initiated the original recall in early October saying the problem was tied to a manufacturing issue.