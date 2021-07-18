Two more fully vaccinated Texas Democrats test positive for COVID after fleeing election vote --Five Texas Democrats have tested positive on their Washington visit | 18 July 2021 | Two more [fully vaccinated] Texas Democrats have tested positive for coronavirus during their trip to Washington, D.C., just one day after three of their colleagues learned they had contracted the virus as well. According to the Texas Tribune, the number of COVID-positive Texas state lawmakers in the nation's capital is now five. The news comes on the same day that Kamala Harris dropped by Walter Reed Medical Center for a "routine" visit after meeting with the group of lawmakers just last week.