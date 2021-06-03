Two more women accuse Gov. Andrew Cuomo of inappropriate behavior | 06 March 2021 | Two more women came forward Saturday to accuse Gov. Cuomo of sexually harassing behavior, including a former press aide who describes struggling to free herself from his repeated hugs, and a young assistant who now says he left her feeling like "just a skirt." Former press aide Karen Hinton endured a "very long, too long, too tight, too intimate" embrace from Cuomo in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000, she told the Washington Post... At the time, Cuomo led the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.