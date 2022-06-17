Two NY Federal Judges Consecutively Step Down From Vaccine Mandate Lawsuits Over Ownership of Pfizer Stock --A third judge was also asked to step down | 16 June 2022 | An Obama-appointed federal judge in New York who owns between $50,000 and $100,000 worth of Pfizer stock has recused herself to avoid the possible appearance of bias or prejudice since she was overseeing a case of NYC teachers trying to get exemptions to the COVID vaccines. Recusal, in legal terms, means that a judge excuses him or herself because of a potential conflict of interest. Valerie Caproni is a United States District Court for the Southern District of New York who was overseeing two cases that could potentially have a conflict of interest. "Plaintiffs argue that the Undersigned's ownership of stock in Pfizer Inc. 'constitutes a direct financial conflict of interest in the outcome of this case,'" reads the order granting recusal of Caproni--the first judge--which was filed on June 11.