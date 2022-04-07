Two officers shot after 'security incident' in Philadelphia | 4 July 2022 | Two Philadelphia police officers were shot near the Benjamin Franklin Parkway as thousands of people celebrated a Fourth of July concert and fireworks show, local officials and media said. "There is a security incident on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway," emergency authorities said, referring to the shooting. Both officers were in stable condition, CBS3 Philadelphia said, citing the police department. Police were searching for the shooter.