Two people die in Japan after receiving Moderna Covid-19 shots from batch that was withdrawn due to foreign material in some vials | 28 Aug 2021 | Two people have died in Japan after having received doses of the Moderna vaccine from a batch that was suspended as a precaution after some of the vials were contaminated with unknown foreign material. The victims were men in their 30s, each of whom received their second Moderna doses from one of three manufacturing lots that were suspended on Thursday, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. An investigation into the cause of deaths is underway. Japan's rollout of more than 1.63 million doses was halted after the vaccine's domestic distributor, Takeda, alerted the government about the foreign material discovered in 39 unused vials.