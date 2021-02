Two people injured by debris after Boeing 747 suffers engine fire over Netherlands | 22 Feb 2021 | Dutch Aviation authorities are investigating after a Boeing 747 aircraft suffered an engine fire and scattered debris near Maastricht. According to local police, two people were injured by wreckage in the southern town of Meerssen on Saturday. Maastricht Aachen Airport said the Boeing 747-400 cargo aircraft suffered an "engine fire" on its way to New York and was forced to land in Liège.