Two people paint over Black Lives Matter mural in California| 05 July 2020 | Two people in Martinez, Calif., spent part of Independence Day on Saturday painting over a recently created mural reading "Black Lives Matter," according to local media reports. NBC Bay Area reported the mural was painted on a street in front of a local courthouse earlier Saturday after activists had the project green-lighted by city officials. Within hours, that mural had been vandalized by a man and woman.