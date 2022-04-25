Two people shot dead by police in Paris amid protests - media --Officers opened fire on a vehicle after the passengers "refused to comply" | 24 April 2022 | Two people were killed in Paris amid election protests on Sunday evening after police fired at a vehicle, following a "refusal to comply," AFP news agency reported. The vehicle reportedly tried to run the officers over at Pont Neuf, and one of them fired his weapon. The driver and one passenger died; another sitting in the back seat was injured. The driver reportedly stopped at the request of the police, but during the check, he suddenly took off and drove towards the officers. According to the media, one of the police officers shot with a rifle several times in self defense.