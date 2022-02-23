Two Prosecutors Leading N.Y. Trump Inquiry Resign, Clouding Case's Future --The resignations came after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, was said to have expressed doubts about the case. | 23 Feb 2022 | The two prosecutors leading the Manhattan district attorney's investigation into former President Donald J. Trump and his business practices abruptly resigned on Wednesday amid a monthlong pause in their presentation of evidence to a grand jury, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The unexpected development came not long after the high-stakes inquiry appeared to be gaining momentum and now throws its future into serious doubt. The prosecutors, Carey R. Dunne and Mark F. Pomerantz, submitted their resignations because the new Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, indicated to them that he had doubts about moving forward with a case against Mr. Trump, the people said. Without Mr. Bragg's commitment to move forward, the prosecutors late last month postponed a plan to question at least one witness before the grand jury, one of the people said.