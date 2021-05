Two rockets target Baghdad airport base housing US troops | 2 May 2021 | Two rockets targeted an airbase at Iraq's Baghdad airport housing US-led coalition troops on Sunday, in the second such attack in 10 days, the Iraqi army said. One of the projectiles was intercepted by the C-RAM counter rocket, artillery and mortar system deployed to protect US troops in Iraq, a security source told AFP. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack which the army said caused no casualties.