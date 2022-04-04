Two Russian troops dead and 28 critical in hospital after being POISONED by laced Ukrainian pastries --Two troops from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division died after being given stuffed buns laced with poison --Another 28 soldiers are in intensive care after civilians in Izium gave the poisoned gifts to the the troops --It comes after more than 500 Russian troops were hospitalised after drinking poisoned alcohol | 3 April 2022 | Russian troops near Kharkiv died after eating poisoned stuffed buns given to them as "gifts" by Ukrainian citizens, a Ukrainian intelligence agency has claimed. Two soldiers from the 3rd Motor Rifle Division died immediately after eating the delicacies served by the citizens of Izium, a Facebook post by the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine announced on Saturday. Another 28 Russian troops are in intensive care after the poisoning with several hundred others also suffering from "severe illnesses" after drinking poisoned alcohol given to them by civilians... Ukrainian stuffed buns (pyrizhky) are crescent-shaped stuffed pastry which are a famous delicacy in the country. They are baked or fried yeast dough which can be filled with sweet or savoury fillings.