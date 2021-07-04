Insane in the membrane: Two teen girls accused of car-jacking and killing Uber Eats driver in D.C. 'reach plea deal ensuring they'll not be held past age of 21 or go to prison' | 06 April 2021 | Two girls, ages 13 and 15, who were charged with the murder and carjacking of a Pakistani immigrant killed last month while working at his job delivering food in Washington, DC, have reportedly reached a plea deal with prosecutors. Mohammad Anwar, 66, died when police said the girls, armed with a taser, sped off in his car as he clung to the driver's side with the door open and crashed seconds later just outside the ballpark of the Washington Nationals. On Monday, the teens reportedly reached the plea deal with prosecutors that would ensure they will not be held past the age of 21 nor be placed in a prison facility.