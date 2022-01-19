Two US marines are killed and two others are critically injured after military truck crashes on highway in North Carolina --The soldiers had been assigned to the 2nd Marines Logistics Group which is based at Camp Lejeune | 19 Jan 2022 | At least two Marines have been killed and two others have been injured after a military truck crashed in North Carolina on Wednesday. The crash took place around 1pm at the intersection of US 17 and Highway 210 between Verona and Holly Ridge, according to WECT. The truck with the 19 Marines was making a right turn onto US 17 before they lost control and overturned. They were then thrown from the vehicle.