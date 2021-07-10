Two Women Die From Adverse Reactions After Receiving Johnson & Johnson Vaccine | 6 Oct 2021 | A woman from King County, Washington, who was in her late 30s, has died from a rare blood-clotting syndrome after receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine on September 7, according to a statement by Public Health - Seattle & King County. The woman, whose identity was not disclosed, received her vaccination on August 26, 2021. After 11 days of getting the vaccine, she died on September 7 with thrombosis with thrombocytopenia syndrome (TTS). The CDC verified that the woman indeed died from the vaccine and confirmed the diagnosis.