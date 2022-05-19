'The Typhoid Mary of Disinformation': Nicolle Wallace. Nobody Spreads it More Relentlessly --From her days as Bush/Cheney propagandist, to her stint on The View, to her role as beloved-by-Democrats MSNBC host, Wallace has perfected the art of sociopathic lying. By Glenn Greenwald | 19 May 2022 | (Opinion) The most blatant and shameless liars from the first term of the Bush/Cheney administration have, revealingly, enjoyed great success in media and journalism... When the CIA wants the American public contaminated with its lies and disinformation, Nicolle Wallace's lips begin moving. She delivers the anonymous disinformation campaigns of the U.S. security state with a tone of empathy, compassion, and liberal elegance, all in the language and with the affectations which affluent liberals most admire. She has an unsurpassed ability to broadcast to audiences outright lies whispered to her by Deep State operatives -- one after the next -- without flinching or betraying the slightest sense of a conscience or moral compass. She lies like only a sociopath can: exuding charm and warmth yet utterly vacant on the inside, except for a soul festering in rot. Over the last twenty years -- from her perches at the White House, on The View, and now at MSNBC -- nobody has made liberals eat up Pentagon and neocon war propaganda more eagerly and uncritically than Nicolle Wallace.