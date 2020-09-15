U. Chicago English Dept. says it will only admit 'Black Studies' grad students this year --The department cited the Black Lives Matter movement in its reasoning. | 15 Sept 2020 | University of Chicago English Department graduate programs will only be open to applicants who plan to study "Black Studies" this year. According to its admissions information webpage, the department is only accepting graduate applications from those who are "interested in working in and with Black Studies" for this academic year. "For the 2020-2021 graduate admissions cycle, the University of Chicago English Department is accepting only applicants interested in working in and with Black Studies," the university's English Department website states. The university introduced this information by proclaiming "that Black Lives Matter, and that the lives of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and Rayshard Brooks matter, as do thousands of others named and unnamed who have been subject to police violence."