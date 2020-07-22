Stop using Uber: Uber launches service to help with COVID-19 contact tracing - report | 20 July 2020 | Ride-sharing giant Uber has rolled out a service to give public health officials quick access to user data to track coronavirus cases, Reuters reported Monday. The contact tracing service will be provided for free, and is reportedly being introduced to public health officials in all countries where Uber operates, according to Reuters. Company officials told Reuters information of either a driver or passenger can be accessed in a few hours. The service provides health departments with data about who used Uber's services and when and allows health agencies to urge affected drivers and users to quarantine, company officials told reporters. Uber has a protocol in place that it can disclose user information to public health agencies in an emergency involving danger of death or serious physical injury.