UC Riverside team studies ways to put mRNA vaccines in salads --A team at the University of California-Riverside is working on a method to deliver mRNA vaccines through vegetables. | 22 Sept 2021 | A team at the University of California, Riverside is devising a method to deliver mRNA vaccines through salads. Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are examples of mRNA vaccines. The National Science Foundation gave botany professor Juan Pablo Giraldo and his team a $500,000 grant to study "whether they can turn edible plants like lettuce into mRNA vaccine factories," UC Riverside News reports. Researchers at the University of California-San Diego and Carnegie Mellon University are joining in the initiative.