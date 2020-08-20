UC Santa Cruz, parts of Scotts Valley under evacuation warning | 20 Aug 2020 | ...Aug. 20, 3 p.m. Cal Fire issued new evacuation warnings at 1 p.m. for UC Santa Cruz, Paradise Park and parts of Scotts Valley west of Highway 17. "A warning requests residents be on alert for possible evacuations, but does not require further action at this time," Cal Fire says. Aug. 20, 1:40 p.m. Cal Fire issued a new mandatory evacuation order at 1 p.m. for the area of Zayante Canyon that includes all ZAY Zones (ZAY 1 - ZAY 17). See the evacuation map here and find the full order here. Aug. 20, 12:40 p.m. UC Santa Cruz shared in a statement that there's no fire activity on campus at this time, but suggested people on campus relocate in case of an evacuation.