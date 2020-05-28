Same MK-Ultra handlers? UConn fugitive Peter Manfredonia was neighbors with Sandy Hook's Adam Lanza | 27 May 2020 | The University of Connecticut student being hunted for a killing spree grew up on the same street as Sandy Hook shooter Adam Lanza -- and claimed he "snapped" in the same way, according to reports. Peter Manfredonia -- who is accused of killing two men and injuring another -- left the chilling message amid a series of scrawls on his dorm walls, the South Passaic Daily Voice said. "We saw what happened when Adam snapped," one message said, as first reported by student reporters at YourContent.com. "Now they see what happens when I snap." Records show that Manfredonia grew up in Newtown just a few houses away from Lanza, the deranged 20-year-old who [allegedly] slaughtered 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012.