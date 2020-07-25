UConn School of Medicine May Shutter Honor Society Amid Diversity Feud --Merit requirement keeps society too white, faculty say | 17 July 2020 | The University of Connecticut School of Medicine is suspending nominations to its honor society and is considering getting rid of its chapter entirely amid fears that the merit-based criteria for membership are racist, the Washington Free Beacon has learned. UConn's chapter of Alpha Omega Alpha, the national honor society of medical schools across the United States, was established just last year. But the young group is already considering closure amid fierce campus debate over the criteria for admissions, which some argue are racially biased. Five members of the UConn faculty made the announcement in an email sent Friday and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon. According to the email, the board of the UConn chapter is temporarily suspending admissions as it considers whether or not to disband itself. The decision is backed, the letter says, by the school's dean.