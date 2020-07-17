UConn student government leaders resign because they're white --One of them pressures other whites to resign as well | 14 July 2020 | Kent Brockman has said it before and he'll say it again: "Democracy simply doesn't work. It's a view also embraced by the president and vice president of the University of Connecticut's Undergraduate Student Government, who spurned the students who voted for them four months ago by resigning their elected positions. VP Alex Ose was the first to go last week, according to The Daily Campus.