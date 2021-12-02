UIowa prof: Certain fields of study should be 'dismantled and burned' | 11 Feb 2021 | A professor at the University of Iowa tweeted that entire academic fields should be "dismantled and burned" in order for "white supremacy to be smothered." Sarah Bond, a history professor and director of undergraduate studies at the University of Iowa, made the argument that certain academic fields should be dismantled so that "white supremacy can be smothered." In follow-up tweets, Bond proposed abandoning the entire classics field to make it a "global antiquity department," while "abandoning Latin and Greek as its core basis."