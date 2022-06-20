UK army must get ready to fight and defeat Russia in potential WW3, says Britain's top general | 19 June 2022 | Britain's top general has told every soldier to prepare to fight Russia in a potential World War Three. Gen Sir Patrick Sanders, the new Army commander, vowed to forge an Army that can beat Russia in battle. And he warned brave British troops that they must now prepare "to fight in Europe once again." Gen Sanders started in his new role last Monday -- and in his fourth day in the job, wrote: "There is now a burning imperative to forge an Army capable of fighting alongside our allies and defeating Russia in battle." In a chilling reference to World War Two, he added: “We are the generation that must prepare the Army to fight in Europe once again.”