UK could ban RT to keep 'one narrative' - former British ambassador --Former officials have blasted the UK government and questioned the independence of media watchdog Ofcom over threats to ban the channel | 23 Feb 2022 | Former British diplomat Peter Ford and former London Mayor Ken Livingstone have defended news channel RT after the UK government suggested it should be banned over alleged "disinformation," while media watchdog Ofcom said it won't tolerate "one-sided propaganda." Ford, a former British Ambassador to Syria and Bahrain, and Livingstone, who served as the Mayor of London from 2000 to 2008, both spoke out against the apparent threats to withdraw the outlet's license, as each joined RT in separate interviews on Wednesday. "It's appalling. The whole business is ridiculous," Ford said, commenting on the recent announcement that British regulator Ofcom is stepping up its "oversight" of coverage on Ukraine, threatening that it will "not hesitate to take swift action where necessary."