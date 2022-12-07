UK Government: Children Who Received COVID Vaccine Are 30,200% More Likely to Die Than Kids Not Injected | 8 July 2022 | The government of the United Kingdom is admitting that the shots are killing kids in a published report that proves those children that took the jab are 30,200% more likely to die than those who have not received one. From The Expose: The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has questionably authorised emergency use of both the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA Covid-19 injections for use among children aged 6 months and above, despite the UK Government admitting the Covid-19 Vaccine is killing children after it published data via the Office for National Statistics proving children are 82 to 303x more likely to die following Covid-19 vaccination than children who have not had the Covid-19 vaccine. On June 17, 2022, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) criminally extended the emergency use authorisation of the mRNA Covid-19 injections for use in children as young as 6 months.