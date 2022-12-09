UK government data: COVID-19 shots linked to 5.5 times as many deaths as all other vaxxes in the past 21 years | 10 Sept 2022 | The data shared subsequently comes from the United Kingdom's official medicine regulator, known as the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency, or MHRA. The government agency "regulates medicines, medical devices and blood components for transfusion in the UK," according to their website... In response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted on August 6, 2021, via email by a gentleman simply referenced as Mr. Anderson, the MHRA recently revealed [that] over the past 19 months, COVID-19 shots have been linked to 5.5 times as many deaths as all other vaxxes available in the UK in the past 21 years. "The MHRA has received a total of 404 UK spontaneous suspected [adverse reaction reports] for any vaccine between 01/01/2001 - 25/08/2021 associated with a fatal outcome," the agency says in their response, dated September 6 of last year. The agency adds, "Please note this number excludes reports received for the COVID-19 vaccines."