UK government to pay residents 350 pounds a month to house Ukrainian refugees | 12 March 2022 | The British government will pay residents 350 pounds, the equivalent of roughly $456, a month to house Ukrainian refugees. The government announced on Sunday that those who can offer a living space for refugees for at least six months could receive the money, Reuters reported. The "Homes for Ukraine" program will have a website where individuals and organizations can sign up by the end of next week, the government said, per Reuters. Those who offer a room or home for refugees will have to pass a criminal background check and show that the space meets certain standards.